Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri led Dhadak 2 has completed on week of its theatrical run. The early reviews were favorable. However, the romantic drama has gotten sandwiched between Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. Scroll below for the day 7 box office report!

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

As per the estimates, Dhadak 2 earned 90 lakhs on the last day of the first week. It fell below the one crore mark for the first time, witnessing another 18% drop compared to 1.10 crore earned on day 6.

The net collection in India lands around 17.31 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 20.42 crores. Dhadak 2 would have performed in a much better way had there been no competition at the ticket windows. However, Mahavatar Narsimha has stolen the majority of the footfalls. There’s also competition from blockbuster Saiyaara, which is the go-to choice in the romantic genre.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Dhadak 2 below (India net collection):

Day 1: 3.65 crores

Day 2: 4.05 crores

Day 3: 4.27 crores

Day 4: 1.47 crores

Day 5: 1.87 crores

Day 6: 1.10 crores

Day 7: 90 lakhs

Total: 17.31 crores

Clock is ticking at the box office!

Despite no major release today, the clock is ticking for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s film. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Bollywood biggie is arriving in theatres on August 14, 2025. It will also steal a large amount of show count, which will further make the journey challenging for Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Summary (7 days)

India net: 17.31 crores

India gross: 20.42 crores

More about the Dhadak sequel

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 arrived in cinemas on August 1, 2025. It is a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak. It is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office: Needs 286% Growth To Beat The Mugen Train – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News