Mahavatar Narsimha is making a new record at the box office every single and the animated film produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films is still selling tickets like hotcakes on BookMyShow. The ticket booking app registered 3.2 million ticket sales for the film in only 13 days!

3rd Biggest Ticket Sales For Bollywood In 2025

In 2025, the animated film became the third-highest-selling Bollywood film on BMS after Chhaava and Saiyaara. While Vicky Kaushal’s period war drama registered ticket sales of 12.58 million, which is also the highest ever for a Bollywood film, Saiyaara has claimed the second spot with 6.71 million sold tickets.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office BMS Sales

Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to surpass the total ticket sales of Sitaare Zameen Par in only 13 days. Aamir Khan‘s film registered a ticket sale of 3 million in its lifetime on BMS.

Check out the biggest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS ever since the daily tracking started (2023 – 25).

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Saiyaara: 6.71 Million (Running) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Million Tiger 3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Fighter: 3.68 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 3.2 Million (Running) Sitaare Zameen Par: 3 Million OMG 2: 3 Million Shaitaan: 2.97 Million Raid 2: 2.91 Million Housefull 5: 2.40 Million

Hombale Films Sets Its Eye On The Next Target!

The next target for Hombale Films is to surpass the ticket sales of Fighter. Hrithik Roshan’s film registered a ticekt sale 3.68 million. While this figure is achievable for the animated film, it would be interesting to see if it enters the top 10 beating Singham Again’s 3.77 million.

Mahavatar Narsimha BMS Sales Summary

Check out the day-to-day breakdown of the ticket sales for the animated film in India.

Pre Sales: 28K

Week 1: 1.40 Million

Day 8: 334.91K

Day 9: 499.54K

Day 10: 388.24K

Day 11: 205.61K

Day 12: 209.65K

Day 13: 159.63K

Total: 3.22 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

