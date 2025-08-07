Mahesh Babu’s Athadu re-release has yet again picked up pace with its ticket bookings in advance on BookMyShow. Ever since the advance sales for the Telugu re-release commenced on BMS, the film has been selling tickets like hot cakes! In five days, the film has already registered a ticket sale of 63.9K on BMS.

Mahesh Babu Whisker Away From Indra!

Currently, Mahesh Babu is only a whisker away from surpassing the pre-sales of the Telugu re-release of Indra. Chiranjeevi’s much hyped film registered a ticket sales of 64K on BMS with its advance bookings on BMS during its re-release.

Athadu Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Meanwhile, Athadu commenced its advance sales with a huge ticket pre-sales of 18.64K on the first day of the commencement of advance booking. It witnessed a dip in the following days but has managed to jump again on August 6 with ticket pre-sales of 14.04K on BMS.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Athadu’s re-release ticket pre-sales on BMS.

August 2: 18.64K

August 3: 10.95K

August 4: 8.02K

August 5: 12.25K

August 6: 14.04K

Total: 63.9K

Will Athadu Enter The Top 5 Ticket Pre-Sales?

Athadu is currently the 9th highest ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-release with ticket sales of 63.9K in advance. In order to enter the top 5 Telugu pre-sales of all time for a Telugu re-release, the film needs to surpass the advance ticket sales of Arya 2’s re-release. Allu Arjun‘s film registered an advance ticket sales of 105K with its re-release earlier this year. Athadu needs to sell almost 39.1K tickets in the next 48 hours to hit this target!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales on BMS for Telugu re-releases in India.

Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K Athadu: 63.9K (2 days to go) Mr Perfect: 33K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Pre-Sales (USA): Rajinikanth Is Gianting Over War 2 With 4.6 Times Higher Advance Sales For Premiere – 7 Days To Go!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News