Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri‘s Dhadak 2 is winning hearts all over due to its hard-hitting and powerful content. All eyes were set to see how the film turns out to be, and now that it is out in theatres, everyone is praising it for the strong narrative and overall package as a film. Amid this, there’s big news for all movie buffs as the latest romantic drama could be watched at exciting ticket rates. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoys positive reception from critics and audiences

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the Bollywood romantic drama was theatrically released on August 1, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received favorable word-of-mouth. It was praised for the powerful performances of the cast, and its story was lauded for its honesty.

Enjoy Dhadak 2 at exciting ticket rates today!

While Dhadak 2 continues to impress the audience, the makers have now announced attractive ticket prices only for today (August 5). According to the offer that has been announced, one will be able to watch the film on the big screen at tickets starting at only 99 rupees. Yes, you read that right! This a smart move to make the film more accessible to the audience.

Backed by solid performances and good execution, Dhadak 2 is having a smooth ride at ticket windows and is making an impact despite several other films running alongside. So, what are you waiting for? Catch it in theatres now!

More about the film

The romantic drama was produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. It is distributed by Zee Studios. Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, and others in key roles.

