Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, and Benedict Wong, has crossed the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office, a remarkable feat among horror movies.

How much has the film earned worldwide?

It has some competition now at the cinemas, and the film is expected to finally lose momentum at the box office. But by how much? We will have to wait and watch. However, for now, the original horror flick collected $5.2 million at the domestic box office despite losing 132 theaters in North America. The film witnessed a drop of 50.1% from last weekend, bringing the domestic total to $142.9 million cume. It is expected to earn between $150 million and $170 million in its domestic run.

After crossing the $100 million milestone at the overseas box office a few days back, the international cume has reached $108.3 million. Adding the domestic and overseas totals, the movie’s worldwide collection stands at $251.2 million after five weekends.

Here’s the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $142.9 million

International – $108.3 million

Worldwide – $251.2 million

Cracks the all-time top 25 highest-grossing horror films worldwide list

According to The Numbers‘ latest data, the Josh Brolin-starrer original horror movie surpassed popular movies including The Ring, Resident Evil: Retribution, Alien: Covenant, Annabelle Comes Home, and more to become the 25th highest-grossing horror movie ever at the worldwide box office.

Weapons is expected to earn between $270 million and $295 million in its original run globally. With that projected global run, Josh Brolin’s film will break into the all-time top 20 highest-grossing horror movies list, but breaking the top 10 is impossible for the original horror movie. The milestone boosts its franchise potential while proving the audience’s appetite for original horror remains strong.

More about the film

The Josh Brolin-starrer movie was made on a budget of $38 million and collected over 6.6 times the modest budget. It has reportedly generated a profit of $65 million and more worldwide. Weapons is also the 14th movie to cross the $250 million milestone worldwide this year.

