Despite Dwayne Johnson’s knockout performance and mostly positive reviews from critics, The Smashing Machine has underperformed at the box office so far. After a $6 million opening weekend in North America, the sports drama currently sits at a $13.2 million global total ($10.1 million from North America and $3.1 million from international markets), per Box Office Mojo.

Ten days into its theatrical run, the film has yet to break into the top 100 highest-grossing titles of 2025 and trails just behind the 2025 slasher Clown in a Cornfield. For context, Dwayne Johnson’s previous live-action film as a lead, Black Adam (2022), earned $393.5 million but still fell short of expectations.

On a brighter note, The Smashing Machine has recently outgrossed Presence, an underrated 2025 supernatural film by Steven Soderbergh, the director of the iconic heist movie Ocean’s Eleven. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

The Smashing Machine vs. Presence – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $10.1 million

International: $3.1 million

Worldwide: $13.3 million

Presence – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $6 million

International: $4 million

Worldwide: $11 million

As the numbers show, The Smashing Machine has already outgrossed Presence by $2.3 million worldwide, and the gap is expected to grow in the coming days.

What The Smashing Machine Needs To Break Even

With an estimated production budget of $50 million (via Variety), The Smashing Machine needs to earn roughly $125 million globally to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Whether it can reach this milestone during its ongoing theatrical run remains to be seen.

Regardless of the outcome, there’s no denying that Dwayne Johnson continues to be one of Hollywood’s most bankable and charismatic superstars. Yet, in the unpredictable world of the box office, even the biggest names aren’t immune to its highs and lows, and it’s something that can’t be controlled.

More About The Smashing Machine

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

