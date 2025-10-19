Keanu Reeves as a guardian angel is a very heartwarming thing to watch, but the film Good Fortune did not open with strong numbers at the box office in North America. Sadly, it is headed for a very disappointing debut weekend as well. It will lose the opening weekend war against Black Phone 2. Keep scrolling for more.

It is a supernatural comedy movie directed by Aziz Ansari, his feature directorial debut. The movie features Seth Rogen, Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves in pivotal roles. It received a 77% rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience gave it a 79% rating on the aggregate site.

Good Fortune’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the Keanu Reeves-led Good Fortune was released in theaters this Friday, and there is very little buzz around it, which shows in its opening-day collection as well. The supernatural comedy film collected $2.4 million only on its release day, including the $725k from the Thursday previews.

Opening weekend projections

Based on several media reports, the film is set to have a bleak opening, continuing the slow momentum at the box office. The movie is projected to earn between $5 million and $7 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. Despite being a new release, it has opened at #3 in the domestic box office rankings.

What is the film about?

The film follows Gabriel (Reeves), an angel whose failed attempt to teach Arj (Ansari)—a struggling man—that money isn’t the solution to his problems, by swapping his body with his wealthy employer Jeff (Rogen), leads to Gabriel losing his wings and seeing his work as an angel start to unravel.

Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen‘s Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, was released on October 17.

