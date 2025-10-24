Aziz Ansari’s first attempt at directing has turned into a disaster that no one saw coming. His supernatural horror comedy Good Fortune, despite having Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Ansari himself, is crashing at the box office faster than anyone could imagine. With a $30 million budget and a wide release in nearly 3,000 theatres across North America, the movie’s opening weekend barely managed to pull in $6.1 million, a number too weak to recover from.

Good Fortune Box Office: Weak Opening for a $30 Million Movie

A week has gone by now, and the situation looks worse. The film’s total worldwide collection stands at $8.9 million, with around 92% coming from domestic screens alone. The international turnout has been nearly invisible, with overseas earnings still struggling to reach even $1 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Good Fortune Box Office Summary

North America – $8.2m

International – $748k

Worldwide – $8.9m

Lionsgate’s Failed Promotion Costs Millions

Lionsgate’s half-hearted marketing push and cost control have put the film on track for a massive financial loss. With projections showing it will fall far short of even a $75 million target to break even, Good Fortune is staring straight at a box office collapse. The critic reviews, though somewhat positive, have not translated into ticket sales. The movie grossed over $1 million per day for the first three days, but that momentum quickly dissipated once the weekend ended. By Tuesday, the daily earnings had dropped to under $600K. If this slide continues, the film may lose several theaters by the second weekend.

Keanu Reeves Faces His Lowest Box Office Record

What makes it worse is that Good Fortune could become the lowest-grossing movie of Keanu Reeves’ entire career. His 1995 sci-fi flop Johnny Mnemonic brought in $19 million, all from domestic markets. Even that now looks out of reach, as Aziz Ansari’s film is still trailing behind by 53%. The fall is brutal, and unless some miracle happens, Good Fortune might soon be remembered as one of the biggest box office embarrassments of the year and the lowest point in Reeves’ box office record.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

