Steven Spielberg is a legendary filmmaker who has made some iconic movies over the years. Surpassing them at the box office surely boosts morale, and One Battle After Another has most recently beaten one of his critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies. Scroll below for more.

One Battle After Another at the worldwide box office

Advertisement

The R-rated action thriller is among the most critically acclaimed films of the year, a frontrunner in the major award functions. It has been showing consistent collections in its dailies at the domestic box office. It collected $558K on this Tuesday/discount day, bringing the domestic total to $62.68 million. Due to new releases this Friday, its collections will be hampered more this weekend, but it might hold its ground firmly owing to its star power. The film is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, and that too helps in the film’s collections.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the film has earned $104.3 million in overseas markets. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of One Battle After Another has reached $166.98 million. It will move closer to the $200 million milestone this weekend or might even cross that mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $62.6 million

International – $104.3 million

Worldwide – $166.9 million

Surpassed Bridges of Spies’ global haul in under a month

Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller has recently surpassed the worldwide haul of Steven Spielberg‘s Bridge of Spies. It is a 91% Rotten Tomatoes-rated film that was nominated for multiple Oscars. Mark Rylance won the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. The film collected $165.47 million worldwide. One Battle After Another has surpassed that collection in less than thirty days.

Bridge of Spies is reportedly regarded as one of the perfect spy thrillers in cinema history, and it is also commercially successful. Despite its slow momentum, beating its global haul showcases One Battle After Another‘s box office dominance. Leo’s film is also highly praised by the critics, but it will not be a commercial success; hence, even though it has beaten Bridge of Spies, it will not stop it from bombing at the box office. However, surpassing such an acclaimed movie is good for a momentary morale boost.

What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s film about?

One Battle After Another, inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, tells the story of Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His world spirals into turmoil when his daughter disappears and a long-standing enemy from his past reemerges after sixteen years. The film also features Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in key roles.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office: Inches Closer To Joining All-Time Top 300 Highest-Grossing Films Domestically

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News