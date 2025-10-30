SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Epic is already all over the internet due to early reactions from overseas premiere shows. Ahead of its full-fledged release tomorrow (October 31), the excitement is at its peak. With huge anticipation among movie buffs, expectations are high for the film, and on day 1 itself, three major box office records are confirmed to be broken. Can you make a guess about these records? Let’s discuss it below!

In our recent report, we covered how the magnum opus has emerged as the biggest opener among Tollywood re-releases with pre-sales alone. Now, with just a few hours to go, we can literally smell three major records being easily broken on the opening day. Both in India and globally, the film is all set to create history tomorrow.

Set to be the biggest opener at the Indian box office

With pre-sales alone going well above the 6 crore gross mark, Baahubali – The Epic is all set to register the biggest opening among re-releases at the Indian box office. As of now, Pawan Kalyan‘s Gabbar Singh holds the record for the biggest opening with 5.08 crore net. The Prabhas starrer will easily surpass this number on day 1.

Ready to score the biggest opening at the worldwide box office

Among Indian re-releases, Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli and Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh clocked the biggest starts globally. Both films grossed over 8 crores. Baahubali – The Epic crossed their day 1 collection through pre-sales alone and is aiming for a 15 crore+ gross collection on the opening day (including premieres). With this, it will score the biggest opening at the worldwide box office among Indian re-releases.

All set to be the highest-grossing Tollywood re-release on day 1

With an estimated gross collection of 10.78 crores globally, Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja is the highest-grossing Telugu re-release. SS Rajamouli‘s epic will be comfortably crossing this number on day 1 itself, thus emerging as Tollywood’s top grosser among re-releases. In the long run, it is expected to fetch massive numbers.

