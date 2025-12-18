Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is maintaining a steady hold on weekdays of the second week, although the overall numbers are lower than expected. Recently, at the worldwide box office, the film crossed the 75 crore mark. In the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana to become Mollywood’s fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

Moving straight to the latest numbers, the Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller earned approximately 61 lakh on its second Wednesday, day 13, in India. It maintained a steady pace compared to day 12’s 70 lakh. Overall, the domestic total stands at 34.26 crore net, which equals 40.42 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 36.8 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at 77.22 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 34.26 crores

India gross – 40.42 crores

Overseas gross – 36.8 crores

Worldwide gross – 77.22 crores

It’s now the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025!

With 77.22 crores in the kitty, Kalamkaval has surpassed Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.21 crores) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The next target is Dies Irae (82.19 crores), which appears slightly out of reach.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025 globally:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kalamkaval – 77.22 crores (13 days)

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, Kalamkaval also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, and Azees Nedumangad. It is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany and was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores. It was theatrically released on December 5 and was distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

