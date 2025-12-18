Ranveer Singh’s massive success, Dhurandhar, continues to roar loud at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has not even completed two weeks but has emerged as a hit, despite its whopping 225 crore budget. It has also surpassed the domestic lifetime of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

How much has Dhurandhar earned at the Indian box office?

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar added 25.70 crores at the Indian box office on day 13. It maintained an excellent hold with only a 20% drop compared to 32.10 crores garnered on the previous day. The record-breaking spree continues as Akshaye Khanna’s co-starrer surpassed Chhaava (25.02 crores) to score the highest second Wednesday collection in the history of Bollywood/ Hindi cinema.

The overall net collection at the Indian box office stands at 454.20 crores. Including GST, the gross earnings come to 535.95 crores. The Bollywood spy action thriller is now aiming to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (554 crores) to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Day 8 – 34.7 crores

Day 9 – 53.7 crores

Day 10 – 58.2 crores

Day 11 – 31.8 crores

Day 12 – 32.1 crores

Day 13 – 25.70 crores

Total – 454.20 crores

Beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)

The Bollywood spy action thriller has emerged as the 9th highest Hindi grosser of all time. It has surpassed Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which had concluded its lifetime at 434.62 crores in the Hindi belt.

Dhurandhar is a box office hit!

Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar‘s film is reportedly made on a budget of 225 crores. In 13 days, it has registered profits of 102%. With double its investments, Aditya Dhar’s film has emerged as a box office hit!

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 454.20 crores

India gross: 535.95 crores

ROI: 102%

Verdict: Hit

