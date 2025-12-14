Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is roaring at the box office, and how! In fact, with the second Friday and the second Saturday numbers, the actor has already entered the list of the top 5 second weekends of Bollywood. In doing so, Ranveer Singh has also nailed some milestones!

Ranveer Singh Beats Ranbir Kapoor!

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with its second weekend. Animal, in its second weekend, earned 87.56 crore with its Hindi version. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has pushed Animal out of the top 5 second weekends.

Dhurandhar Is Only 5.45 Crore Away From Next Milestone!

Dhurandhar is now only 5.45 crore away from beating the next milestone, which is Stree 2’s second weekend. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film earned 93.85 crore at the box office in its second weekend.

Only 60 Crore & Smashing Records!

Ranveer Singh created history with 57 crore collections on the second Saturday. If he nails another 60 crore day on the second Sunday, he will rewrite history, surpassing Pushpa 2 and Chhaava to bring the biggest second weekend of Bollywood!

Dhurandhar has also managed to push Dangal at the tenth spot in the list of the top 10 second weekends of Hindi Cinema. Aamir Khan’s film earned 71.12 crore on its second weekend and has been ruling since 2016, but Ranveer Singh is now here to destroy records!

Check out the top 10 second weekends of Hindi films at the box office (India Net Collection).

Chhaava: 140.72 Pushpa 2 Hindi: 128 crore Stree 2: 93.85 crore Gadar 2: 90.47 crore Dhurandhar: 88.4 crore* (second Sunday numbers awaited) Animal: 87.56 crore Jawan: 82.46 crore Baahubali 2: 80.75 crore Saiyaara: 74.5 crore Dangal: 71.12 crore

