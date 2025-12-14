Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 has witnessed a drop on Saturday, but the film is expected to roar on Sunday. In fact, the impact is visible already. The film opened to a thunderous start, already with paid previews bringing 8 crore to the table!

NBK’s Last Theatrical Release

Balayya’s last theatrical release, Daaku Maharaaj, earned a total of 91.11 crore, in its lifetime. His latest release has already earned 46.1 crore, in two days in India, and the film is all set to cross Daaku Maharaaj in the next two days.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 2

On the second day, December 13, Saturday, Akhanda 2 earned 15.6 crore at the box office in India. This includes collections from the Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, apart from the Telugu versions. This is still a drop of almost 30% from the opening day.

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 0: 8 crore

Day 1: 22.5 crore

Day 2: 15.6 crore

Total: 46.1 crore

Is Akhanda 2 A Success?

Akhanda 2 is reportedly mounted on a budget of 200 crore, and the film has recovered only 22% of its budget in 48 hours. Balayya needs a big push to recover the entire 200 crore and then move to the profit-making zone. However, it would be impossible for the film to be called a hit, since it would need a total of 400 crore collection in India to be called a hit.

Akhanda VS Akhanda 2

Akhanda earned 89 crore at the box office in its lifetime in India, and the sequel might soon go past this number in the upcoming week. However, Akhanda was a success since it was mounted on a budget of 60 crore, something that would be difficult for Akhanda 2 to achieve.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

