Starring Naslen in the lead, Khalid Rahman’s sports comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana is roaring at the Malayalam box office. The film, with a total collection of 23.46 crore at the box office, is now only 54 lakh away from claiming a hit verdict at the box office.

Khalid Rahman’s Debut Film!

Interestingly, Khalid Rahman’s directorial film has earned almost 196% higher than his debut film. Anuraga Karikkin Vellam was one of the surprise super hits of 2016, earning 7.9 crore at the box office. His latest film is roaring with almost 3 times higher collection at the box office!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 8

On the eighth day, Thursday, April 17, Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Naslen, earned 2.25 crore at the box office, a minimal drop from the previous day’s 2.31 crore. The good part is the film is still earning in the range of its opening day collection at the box office!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the sports-comedy.

Day 1: 2.65 crore

Day 2: 2.8 crore

Day 3: 3.5 crore

Day 4: 3.65 crore

Day 5: 3.4 crore

Day 6: 2.9 crore

Day 7: 2.31 crore

Day 8: 2.25 crore

Total: 23.46 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana Budget & Recovery!

After recovering its entire budget of 12 crore at the box office, Alappuzha Gymkhana has registered a profit of almost 95% against the 8-day collection of 23.46 crore! The film has surpassed the lifetime collection and profit of Khalid Rahman’s last theatrical release, Thallumaala, which earned 22.78 crore at the box office against a budget of 15 crore.

Khalid Rahman’s Debut Profit

Khalid Rahman’s debut film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, starring Asif Ali, Biju Menon and others was mounted on a budget of 2.5 crore and it churned out a profit of 216% against its lifetime collection of 7.9 crore. To beat the profit of his debut film, Khalid Rahman’s Alappuzha Gymkhana needs to earn a total of 37.92 crore at the box office – 14.52 crore more to be precice. It might reach the target, looking at the pace of the film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dragon Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Glorious Run With 84% Higher Earnings Than Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News