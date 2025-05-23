Naslen’s sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana turned out to be one of the strongest Malayalam films of 2025. It arrived in the theaters amidst a triple clash with Mammootty’s Bazooka and Basil Joseph’s Maranamass! But Naslen’s film stood tallest with a box office collection of 44.25 crore in India.

Naslen’s To Enter Top 20 Malayalam Films Worldwide

Naslen’s film, helmed by Khalid Rahman, is the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 12 crore, the film churned out a profit of 268.75% at the box office against a lifetime collection of 44.25 crore. The film is ready for its next achievement – to enter the list of the top 20 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide.

Alappuzha Gymkhana To Axe Premam!

Currently, with a worldwide collection of 72.15 crore, Alappuzha Gymkhana is the 21st highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. It needs 1.05 crore more to axe Premam’s worldwide collection of 73.20 crore. In doing so, Naslen‘s film would rewrite history at the Malayalam Box Office!

Premam Box Office Collection

Starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi‘s debut film was released in the theaters in 2015 and was a roaring blockbuster. Mounted on a budget of 4 crore, it earned a gross collection of 73.20 crore worldwide and a gross collection of 46.3 crore in India.

Premam Box Office Summary

Kerala gross: 41.1 crore

Rest of India gross: 5.2 crore

Overseas gross: 26.9 crore

Worldwide gross: 73.20 crore

Premam To Lose 10-Year-Old Spot!

Alappuzha Gymkhana is only 1.05 crore away from rewriting history at the Malayalam box office. Premium has been one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films for 10 years at the worldwide box office, but it will be pushed out of the top 20 after 10 years once Naslen’s film makes an entry!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown of Naslen’s sports drama at the box office after 43 days.

India net: 44.25 crore

Malayalam net: 40.09 crore

Telugu net: 4.16 crore

India gross: 52.15 crore

Overseas gross: 20 crore

Worldwide gross: 72.15 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ace Box Office Day 1 VS Vijay Sethupathi’s Top 5 Openers Post-COVID: Need An Opening Of 2.45 Crore Only To Enter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News