Fast forward to today: Scrub Daddy is a $250 million juggernaut, and Lori Greiner? She’s still riding high from one of the most genius deals in Shark Tank history.

Back in the day, Krause pitched his product—a “cute but high-tech” sponge. The sharks were kind of into it. But Mark Cuban was out right away, calling the whole thing “scrub pimping” (cue eye-roll). Kevin O’Leary came in with an offer that would’ve made him the biggest sponge tycoon of all time—but at the cost of 50% of the company. Not exactly Krause’s dream.

Then came Daymond John with a pretty chill offer—$50,000 for 15%. But the real showstopper? Lori Greiner. “This is a hero product,” she said. And bam—she dropped $100,000 for 30%. But wait—she wasn’t done. The queen of infomercials promised to throw Scrub Daddy into the infomercial world, taking it from “cute idea” to cult classic.

And just like that, Krause knew he was in good hands.

The rest? History. In 2024, Scrub Daddy is a $250M beast, making Aaron Krause $20M a year. But here’s the kicker—this didn’t happen overnight. Scrub Daddy wasn’t a first shot, first hit wonder. No, no. Krause’s path was more like “let’s try a million things and see what sticks.” He even tried starting a car-washing biz after college, much to his parents’ dismay (sorry, mom and dad). But when he hit upon that magic buffing pad? He knew he was onto something.

Krause didn’t just create a scrubber; he created an icon with a smiley face that makes cleaning actually fun. But what really sold it wasn’t the sponge. It was Lori. She didn’t just see potential—she saw a movement.

Fast-forward to now, and that $200K deal looks like an absolute steal. And every time you grab a Scrub Daddy, just remember: that’s $250M worth of genius.

So yeah, this was the greatest Shark Tank investment in history—and it wasn’t even close.

