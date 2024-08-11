Since its inception in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced us to several iconic superheroes. From Iron Man to Black Widow, these characters have etched their memories in the audience’s hearts forever.

However, there have also been some superheroes that have not been liked as much by the fans, some due to a lack of depth and appeal, and others due to their negative impact on the narrative. And while the actors playing these roles did their job to perfection, the characters themselves ended up being hated by the viewers. Here are the 10 most-hated superheroes in the MCU, ranked.

10. War Machine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Meinerding (@ryan_meinerding_art)

Don’t get us wrong, War Machine hasn’t done anything on purpose that should be disliked. However, the character, played by Don Cheadle, seems to be underdeveloped and is mostly seen as a sidekick of Iron Man. War Machine, aka James “Rhodey” Rhodes, hasn’t received as much standalone attention or depth. Additionally, some viewers find the superhero less compelling due to the absence of significant character arcs or personal growth through the different phases of the MCU.

9. John Walker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain America (@officialcaptainamerica)

Wyatt Russell debuted as John Walker in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and was initially showcased as the successor to Steve Rogers’ Captain America. Walker’s aggressive and violent behavior, along with his morally questionable actions, contrasts sharply with the values embodied by Steve Rogers, making him a controversial and polarizing character. While he eventually gave up Captain America’s shield to Sam, the superhero continues to be a part of the MCU. Walker will be seen in future projects like Thunderbolts, having a chance of redemption.

8. Jane Foster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Natalie Portman is an actress par excellence who is loved by all. However, the same can not be said about her character, Jane Foster. While she shared good chemistry with Thor in the first film based on the superhero, Jane was seen as an obnoxious and unnecessary addition to Thor: The Dark World. Additionally, her transformation into a superhero in Thor: Love and Thunder was criticized for not focusing enough on her struggles, making her arc less impactful.

7. Ava Starr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Starr (@ghosttheboo)

Ava Starr, played by Hannah John-Kamen, is considered one of the MCU’s most confusing characters. Introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp, her backstory and motivations felt underdeveloped, and her sudden change in loyalties lacked depth. The film did not feature a full exploration of her character, making her costume the only thing likable about her. However, fans’ perceptions may change in the future as Ava Starr will be a part of Thunderbolts, where her personality traits might be portrayed in a better way.

6. Korg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iron Man Taiwan (@ironman.tw)

Taika Waititi usually casts himself in supporting roles in his directorial films, and more often than not, the move pays off. However, it backfired when the filmmaker played Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder, not because of his acting, but because of the character’s dim-witted commentary that irritated the audience. The lack of character development only made the matter worse. Korg’s excessive screen time detracted from more compelling characters like Valkyrie and Gorr the God Butcher, and fans have shown no interest in watching the superhero on screen again.

5. Ralph Bohner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCU – The Direct (@mcu_direct)

Evan Peters starred as Ralph Bohner in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Initially appearing as Quicksilver from the X-Men films, it was later revealed that he was an unrelated character, which felt like an unnecessary cameo. This twist wasted Peters’ talents and added little to the narrative. His role, intended for comic relief, ultimately felt unneeded and didn’t enhance the show’s storyline.

4. Sersi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eternals (@eternals)

Eternals is a film that Marvel might like to forget, considering its underwhelming performance. The characters in the film seemed too serious and emotionally deprived, with Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, facing the most backlash. Sersi appeared to be cold and dispassionate, which felt out of place in a film focused on god-like figures. The superhero was seen as particularly hollow compared to the more dynamic characters in the comics. Sersi’s lack of depth made her a weak link in the film, leading some to wish that the MCU would leave her character behind.

3. Hawkeye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clint Barton (@i.am.hawkeye)

Being a part of the original Avengers, Hawkeye received criticism from some MCU fans for being less interesting compared to his contemporaries. Though Jeremy Renner portrayed the character wonderfully, his lack of superpowers made him seem less formidable. Despite his crucial role in the team, many viewers find him overshadowed by more prominent, superpowered characters in the franchise.

2. Star-Lord

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guardians of the Galaxy (@guardiansofthegalaxy)

Played by Chris Pratt, Peter Quill aka Star-Lord is disliked by some due to his reckless behavior and impulsive decisions, especially those made in Avengers: Infinity War after the death of Gamora. His tendency to make jokes in serious situations can come across as insensitive, and his leadership style sometimes alienates other team members. While his charm and humor are appealing to many, these traits have proven to be polarizing.

1. Captain Marvel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Captain Marvel is a case study of how sometimes fans forget the lines between reality and fiction and start hating the actor instead of the character. Brie Larson had to face the wrath of the fans even since she stepped into the shoes of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. The superhero appears to be overpowered and lacks development, leading to perceptions of her being less relatable or engaging. Also, the character sometimes comes across as too proud, being aware of her super strength, which makes her unlikable to many.

Must Read: From Walking Out Of Interviews To Backing Out Of Films, Joaquin Phoenix’s 5 Wild Controversies Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News