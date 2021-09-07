Advertisement

Not each one present on the film set is happy with what they get. Zachary Levi who is widely known for playing the edgy DCEU superhero Shazam for the first time, with bubble gum in his mouth, has also had his stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor played Fandral, one of three Thor aka Chris Hemsworth’s friends in the God of Thunder movies and faced a bit of shuffling where he came back after exiting.

Zachary who appeared in the first Thor movie, then had to quit Thor: The Dark World due to scheduling conflicts. But later he came back to the movie due to some shuffles. The actor is now talking about his stint and how he was promised more screen time in the second outing. He recalls playing Fandral in the Thor movies. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Levi has to say.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Chris Hemsworth led Thor: The Dark World is labelled one of the weakest movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie neither impressed the critics nor did it earn massive numbers at the Box Office. Zachary Levi now says that he did not feels the Warriors Three were used well. He revealed that they were told the three will be used a lot in The Dark World, which is why they signed up.

Talking to The Direct, Zachary Levi said, “To be honest, I had seen the first one, and I didn’t really feel like The Warriors Three were used all that well, so I was like, ‘Hey, are you going to actually use these folks’. And they said, ‘Oh no, we’re gonna use The Warriors Three a lot in Thor: The Dark World . A lot. Yeah, you’re going to be busy’. And I was like, ‘Okay’, so I signed up for it.”

“I got to be in the Marvel Universe and play a really kinda fun, interesting, different kinda character, and that ultimately Kenneth Branagh believed in me enough to cast me in the first one, that’s very cool. I also didn’t have that much to do, you know? And really, nothing to do in the third one. I knew I was going to die in the third one. I didn’t know I was going to die, having said nothing. Even the few words they gave me were going to be taken away,” Zachary Levi added.

