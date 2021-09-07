Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon, Chris Evans aka Captain America and Chris Hemsworth aka Thor have made it on the top of a list of the most loved actors on Twitter. Social media is a vast space, and it has its dark sides and good sides as far as the internet goes. Being a celebrity and being on social media is often a recipe for disaster. However, this new list includes the names of the most loved actors on Twitter.

This list is curated after analysing tweets made on the stars that were positive, neutral or negative, as per the reports. It includes the top ten celebrities who are have received the most positivity on Twitter.

Advertisement

Made by TechShielder, the first position on the list goes to Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show actress secured first place in the list with a 69% share of positive tweets. It is followed by Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who has a 63% share of positive tweets. Lastly, Chris Evans, aka Captain America, is in third place with 62%.

Apart from Reese Witherspoon, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, the list also includes Marvel and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan, Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr., Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Other than this, TechShielder also has a list of most trolled celebrities on Twitter. Demi Lovato is at the top with 41% negative tweets. She is followed by Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Miley Cyrus and more stars. The list also mentioned the South Korean boy band BTS to be the most popular musical artist on Twitter. As we all, the most beloved social media personalities, with 73% of the tweets about them being positive.

Through this list, we can for sure say that social media, like Twitter, is a coin with two sides. While there are celebrities who get trolled, there are also many who are the most beloved. As for Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, it is mostly positive.

Must Read: ‘Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains’ Consisting Of Over 400 Artifacts Reaches Hollywood; All Fans Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube