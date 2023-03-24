The Marvel Cinematic Universe fondly known as the MCU makes some of the highest-grossing films. They are pretty efficient in the superhero genre of the film. Hollywood actress Brie Larson, who plays the role of Captain Marvel in the MCU has recently spoken about how she was initially worried about taking up the part and how life-altering it would be for her. Keep scrolling to know why she felt it that way.

The actress set foot in the MCU with her solo film Captain Marvel in 2019 following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and prior to Endgame. She had a major role to play in those series of events. She has been in the industry for quite some time and it is not that she wasn’t popular or anything but this superhero film increased her popularity and fan following even more.

In her latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar Brie Larson shared her concern before joining the money-making MCU as Captain Marvel. She fears the brutal effects of superstardom which is not just domestic but international. Speaking about that she said, “I was scared of what would happen to me.” She added, “I was like, ‘What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist?’”

The big-budgeted MCU films or for that matter any movies with high budgets require extensive promotions and Brie Larson feels that can create a sense of alienation. The Captain Marvel star shares, “You do press at certain times, not when you’re lost. Not when you’re questioning yourself.” But she is also aware that with such big films come big responsibilities and she feels responsible to fulfil those expectations. Larson says, “Anytime I feel like I’m being put too much on a pedestal, it’s my job to figure out how to remove that within myself.”

On the professional front, Brie Larson will once again reprise her role as MCU’s Captain Marvel in the upcoming film The Marvels which is expected to release in November this year.

