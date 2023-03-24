In 2023, we found our favourite best friends in Hollywood – Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. The trio shares a well-knit bond, and the Rare Beauty owner has even termed them a ‘throuple’. Scroll below for details as Victoria’s Beckham’s son now breaks the silence on their friendship.

Nicola Peltz spoke up about her bond with Selena a few days ago. She called her a ‘soul sister’ and went on to praise her heart of gold. Just not that, the actress who is married to Brooklyn confessed that they all get along well and are indeed a throuple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were rumours that Victoria Beckham wasn’t very happy with this new bond. Some reports even suggested that Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have moved in with Selena Gomez, but there remains no confirmation to any of this. But amidst it all, David Beckham’s son has broken his silence on how he feels about their brewing friendship.

Brooklyn Beckham on The Jennifer Hudson Show praised Selena Gomez and said, “She says we’re a throuple. She’s such a sweet girl. I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along.”

Nicola Peltz got close to Selena Gomez during the Academy Gala last year. They even spent Thanksgiving together. In addition, the Transformers actress hosted a viewing party ahead of the release of Sel’s documentary, My Mind And Me. Pictures from their New Year’s celebrations are also viral on social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena created a lot of noise back in January when she shared a picture of the trio snuggling upto each other on a yacht. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” she had captioned the post.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: BTS’ Jimin Reveals His Secret Diet Ritual For Maintaining Weight Between 50-59 kg, ARMY Reacts: “It Looks Like He Lost More This Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News