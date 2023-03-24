Park Ji-min, aka BTS’ Jimin, is all over the internet right now. Well, he’s always ruling social media for simply existing in this world, but this time, it’s for a different reason. The singer is all set to drop his first-ever solo album, FACE, on March 24, and his fans cannot keep calm. Jimin released the album’s first track, called Set Me Free Pt.2, to create more excitement among the fans. He also shared the behind-the-scenes of the new global hit song and talked about his struggle with food. Jimin’s fans are now concerned and have different reactions to his story.

Jimin recently released his first-ever solo tracks, Promise and Christmas Love, on streaming platforms. The amount of love he received from his fans, aka ARMY, motivated him to drop his debut solo album. But, his latest revelations about handling pressure and maintaining a strict diet are troubling netizens. Scroll on to learn more.

In a behind the scene video of Set Me Free Pt.2, Jimin shared that he had been following a strict routine to stay under 60kg. “It’s not easy keeping my weight within the 50kg range, but I’m kind of getting used to it now.” He added that he wrote every dish he wanted to eat someday before going to sleep. “Every night, I write down what I want to eat before going to bed. Yesterday I wrote, Kalguksu, Daechang, and Ramyeon. I was craving something spicy. It’s been so long since I’ve had Tteokbokki too. Kalguksu with kimchi sounds really amazing,” the BTS singer said.

Jimin also shared that he made the track Set Me Free Pt.2 when he was feeling lost in life. In earlier interviews, he had revealed that he liked maintaining his weight as it made dancing easier. A few years ago, he even fainted during rehearsals because of a lack of energy. Netizens and ARMY are concerned for their favourite BTS singer, and here’s what they’re saying:

As per Koreaboo, one user said, “After watching the music video-making video, he looks about the same as when they did “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” when he was 56 kg. I respect his work ethic as I think he’s trying to maintain his weight for the music broadcasts.”

Another said, “Jimin said that 57-8kg is the best weight for when performing, but it looks like he lost more this time. He looks very slender.”

BTS’ Jimin will soon appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and his ARMY is pretty excited.

