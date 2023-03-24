The Stranger Things franchise has a massive fan following as fans eagerly await its fifth season. Not to forget its spinoff series, Eleven, announced by The Duffer Brothers, which they confirmed last year, is in the works. However, while there has not been much information about the project, it was rumoured that Millie Bobby Brown turned down a $12 million offer for the same. Reacting to the report, the creators have debunked the report of the actress rejecting the offer.

In July 2022, Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that the Stranger Things spinoff would not be based on any characters from the original series. It was emphasised that it would differ significantly from the flagship Netflix series.

Taking to Twitter, the Stranger Things writers debunked the report by The Daily Mail that claims Millie Bobby Brown is returning as Eleven in a spinoff movie and turning down the million-dollar offer. By posting the response on Twitter, “Yeah, there’s nothing in this article that is true”. While debunking the report, they added, “Don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumour but get those clicks you guys!!”

Check out the tweet by The Stranger Things writers below!

Yeah there’s nothing in this article that is true. Don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!! — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) March 22, 2023

It is said that both series, the spinoff and the regular series, will take place in the same universe. The Stranger Things writers have said that they do not want to rehash the story as a spinoff. Considering the hype and the franchise’s success, it will be unique compared to the Vecna and Eleven-centric tale of the original Netflix series. However, there will be some references and story elements that might make up in the spinoff series.

With the fifth season in production, the Stranger Things series is highly anticipated among fans. Talking about the ‘Eleven’ spinoff, it has a chance to explore the world of the original series beyond its ’80s setting.

