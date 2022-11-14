Ever since the first season of Stranger Things was released, it has become a cult series. With the ’80s backdrop, gore theme, supernatural beings and the iconic characters made the web series an exotic one. However, we have almost come at the last corner of the arc as the makers of the series, Duffer Brothers are coming with the last season very soon. Now in an interview they have shared an update, and clearly, and we can’t wait for it! Scroll below to get the scoop.

At a Los Angeles event, Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross), along with the executive producer Shawn Levy opened up about their upcoming season’s update. At the event, the Duffer brothers were also joined by the star cast of the show, including Caleb McLaughlin, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, along with a virtual Millie Bobby Brown.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, Ross Duffer told the moderator of the event that the first script is already all set and they are on to the second one now. He said. “We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we’re onto the second. It’s full steam ahead. I remember season one we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was.”

Talking about how they are now figuring out how to wrap up the new characters and the old characters’ arcs, the makers mentioned that they are trying to balance the characters’ angles along with tying the loose ends. Matt further added, “We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

Listening to this, the executive producer Shawn Levy chimed in and joked, “Those were different tears.” He further added, “As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script — I’m paralyzed with fear that I’ll spoil anything but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic and there’s so much about the ’80s and the supernatural and the genre, it’s about these people, it’s about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of Stranger Things.”

Well, we think season five will be a compilation of emotions of four seasons, a bit of everything while season three had a summer season with a big monster vibe, on fourth it was a psychological horror. Now let’s see what season five holds for us. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

