Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman have been a beautiful on-screen pair as they portrayed Thor and Jane in the Marvel series. The actors appeared together in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Their iconic lip-lock scene from Thor: The Dark World was much talked about but we bring to you an interesting trivia related to the scene. The scene was reshot and the team had to use a body double as Portman was not available to shoot.

In one of her interviews, the Marvel actress confirmed that she was unavailable to shoot some scenes for the film as her dates were booked with other commitments when they were reshooting some parts. The liplock scene between Thor and Jane was also to be reshot but Natalie was unavailable. So a body double was used for the scene. But do you know who the actor kissed if it was not Natalie?

During one of her interviews, Natalie Portman confirmed that it was not her who did that lip-lock scene. The actress in an interview with New York Daily News in 2013, revealed that she was unavailable to film the kissing scene found at the end of the “Thor: The Dark World” credits. Rather than eliminate that moment, Chris Hemsworth recruited his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, to stand in for the actress.

“It was for reshoots [after the film was finished], and [Hemsworth] was working in Hong Kong and I couldn’t get there because I was working on my own film,” Natalie Portman said. “And so they put his wife in my wig and costume – that’s why it was so passionate”, she said.

In an interview with W magazine, it was learned that Chris was the one who made the call to bring in his wife for the scene. Hemsworth claimed that as Portman was not available, he was asked to pick from a bunch of girls to kiss and he decided to bring in his wife, who was present at the location where they were doing their reshoot. The actor said, “He (the director) said, ‘Do you want to pick one? Who do you want to kiss?’”. He added, “And I said, ‘My wife’s around the corner, let’s get her in.’”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth started dating in the year 2010 and got married the same year. The actress has appeared in Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. She played JJ Collins in the Interceptor. She had a full fledged TV career as well. She was last seen in a show called Tidelands where she played the lead.

For the unversed, even Chris Hemsworth had a full-fledged TV career as Kim Hyde in the show Home & Away before he shot to fame as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will next be seen in Extraction 2.

