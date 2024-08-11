Harry Potter movies were largely based on the wizarding world of magic and witchcraft. Despite having the funny and lighter moments, it also had countless dark moments throughout the movies which kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. From the very beginning of the first chapter, Harry Potter inculcated darkness as shown when Harry, even as a child, was surrounded by dark whisperings of Dark Lord Voldemort, and it continued to linger until the very end of Voldemort. However, the major darkness was shown in the last three Harry Potter movies, where Harry finally face-off Voldemort and defeats him. As we look back at the horrifying moments in Harry Potter films, here are some of them for you.

Professor Umbridge’s Brutal Punishments

Professor Dolores Umbridge took over Hogwarts for a brief time as a Defense Against the Dark Arts professor when Dumbledore was forced to leave his position at Hogwarts by the Ministry of Magic. No Harry Potter fan liked Umbridge because she was extremely strict, and enforced endless rules for the students which made Hogwarts hell for them. Moreover, Umbridge was a supporter of Cornelius Fudge and the Ministry of Magic and knew if she gained their trust, she could gain extreme power as she always desired. However, after she forced her terrible rules and punishments that caused physical harm to the students, Harry and his fellow students acted against her and sent her in a coup that led her to the Forbidden Forest.

Neville Longbottom’s Parents Torture

From the beginning, Neville is portrayed as a shy and introverted student, however, his parents’ backstory is far more important for the movie. In The Order of the Phoenix, Neville reveals to Harry what happened to his parents at the end of the Wizarding War and shares that they were powerful Aurors and original members of the Order of the Phoenix, who worked for the Ministry of Magic. When the Longbottoms allied with Sirius Black and the Potters, they were captured by a group of Death Eaters and were tortured under the Cruciatus Curse by Bellatrix Lestrange. Although they survived, they were left insane and spent the rest of their lives in a hospital. Unfortunately, they never recognized their son, Neville.

Snape Dies And Shares a Tear With Harry Potter

Professor Severus Snape was always described as a dark, mysterious figure until the last movie. Snape becomes a Death Eater after he is killed by Voldemort and Nagini in The Deathly Hallows Part 2, as the Dark Lord seeks complete control of the Elder Wand. The true nature of Snape is revealed in his final moments when he gives Harry his memories. With the help of these memories, Harry discovers Snape’s deep and unrequited love for Lily Potter and his enduring pain after her death. Despite his harsh nature, Snape’s actions were always to save Harry and were driven by his love for Lily.

Cedric Diggory’s Brutal Murder

In The Goblet of Fire, Robert Pattinson’s Cedric Diggory was a new character in the Harry Potter movies and didn’t last long as he was brutally killed during the Triwizard tournament. When Harry and Cedric both touched the Triwizard Cup, which turned out to be a portkey, they were transported to a graveyard in Little Hangleton, where Peter Pettigrew was waiting for them. On Voldemort’s order, Pettigrew killed Cedric with the Killing Curse, leaving him dead with wide-open eyes. His death is one of the most heartbreaking ones in the Harry Potter movies.

Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks’ Sacrifice

Remus Lupin was introduced in The Prisoner of Azkaban and was a key figure in the Harry Potter movies. He was a close friend of Harry’s parents, James and Lily, and were one of the original members of the Order of the Phoenix. Joining him was Nymphadora Tonks, who fell in love with Remus and started a family. In The Deathly Hallows Part 2, the deaths of Remus and Nymphadora are among the most tragic, especially when they reach for each other before the Battle of Hogwarts, their hands never touching, foreshadowing their fate.

Hermione Granger Obliviates Her Parents

When Hermione Granger’s parents are brought into the Wizarding World when she turns eleven and learns about her magical abilities, they are soon put in jeopardy as Hermione’s connection to Harry and the enemies of Voldemort puts them at risk. To protect them from Death Eaters, Hermione is forced to wipe out their parent’s memories. This scene is tragic and emotional as Hermione had to permanently remove herself from her parents’ lives, which was a great sacrifice to protect her parents and friends.

Harry Potter Nearly Kills Draco Malfoy

In The Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter nearly killed Draco Malfoy when he used Sectumsempra, a curse invented by Severus Snape to protect himself and hurt his enemies. The curse hurts victims by slashing various gashes into the body and the face leading them to bleed out. Harry used it on Draco when the latter was having a panic attack in a Hogwarts bathroom, and Harry took this opportunity to face him for his actions. After their fight, Harry uses this deadly curse on him, leaving Draco to bleed out.

