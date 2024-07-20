Hollywood industry’s two A-list stars, Will Smith and Johnny Depp, go way back and admire each other. Following their appearance at an Andrea Bocelli-honoring event after a yacht outing together in Italy, a source close to People revealed that Smith and Depp “have known each other for years”, and are “fans of each other.”

The source revealed, “They see each other from time to time — both have busy traveling schedules, and Depp spends most of his time in the U.K. The two men are in the south of France at the same time, as most of Europe [is] at the moment,” the source continued, sharing that “they both share a passion for music outside of their acting careers.”

During their trip to Europe, Smith and Depp enjoyed their company and time together on a yacht with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad. In an Instagram post shared by the singer, Saad was beaming as he stood between the two actor-musicians. The post also featured another picture of the trio posing with a larger group on board.

Saad captioned the post, “Great feeling to gather with friends Thanks my friends for the lovely visit @johnnydepp @willsmith @ismailmansour1 #AhmedSaad #jonnydepp #willsmith.”

The insider also revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean and the Emancipation actor went together on the way to the Andrea Bocelli concert and both will perform there.

Last fall at the opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Smith and Depp were present and shared a friendly embrace and chat during the event, as per the footage Smith posted at the time, reported by TMZ.

Smith and Depp are among the celebrities who helped celebrate Bocelli’s career at the singer’s three-day concert event at Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy. The source said the pair were also hanging out with Ed Sheeran.

At the concert, Smith did a spoken-word rendition of the 1940s classic show tune You’ll Never Walk Alone, with piano. On the other hand, Depp stepped out for a performance of En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor, and backed Bocelli, on guitar in honor of late friend Jeff Beck.

Alongside Smith and Depp, other guest performers included Sheeran, Shania Twain, Rusell Crowe, Nadine Sierra, Jon Batiste, Brian May, and Laura Pausini.

