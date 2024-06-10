Will Smith is about to show everyone why he’s the King of the Box Office as “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” hit theaters this weekend and surpassed its expected projections of $40 and $50 million.

According to Deadline, the fourth instalment of the popular Bad Boys franchise starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith secured the biggest R-rated opening since Oppenheimer, bagging $56 million at the domestic box office.

Multiple reports said that the film, shot with a budget of $100 million, surpassed that number and made $104.6 million internationally. The movie marks the sixth-highest domestic opening of Hitch Star’s career. As Smith continues his blockbuster reign, here’s looking back at the times he smashed Box Office Records.

Aladdin (2019)

Will Smith, the summer box office king, is one of few movie stars worldwide who has delivered consecutive over $100 Million hits at the North American box office. This might come as a surprise, but the remake of Disney’s beloved classic Will Smith’s highest-grossing movie. The film, which saw Smith take on the iconic part of the Genie, brought in 1.05 billion dollars in worldwide revenue, including raking in $356 Million from the domestic box office.

Independence Day (1996)

Will Smith generated Over $100 million in hits even before it became fashionable to do so at every turn. Independence Day, starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman, was the year’s highest-grossing film.

This hit action film about alien invaders descending on Earth to destroy the planet before the 4th of July earned $817.4 million worldwide and $230 million within the first month of release at the domestic box office, making it the fourteenth-highest domestic-grossing film of all time.

Suicide Squad (2016)

Will Smith’s penchant for bad heroes/villains (insert Hancock) paid off as Suicide Squad smashed records, scoring a staggering $135.1 million debut at the domestic box office. The movie featuring Margot Robbie and Jared Leto earned $132 million internationally during opening weekend despite suffering some of the year’s worst reviews. In the end, the film made over $749 Million, making it Smith’s third highest-grossing film of all time.

Men In Black 3 (2012)

Will Smith’s Men In Black 3 surpassed its predecessors in box office earnings, bringing in the highest revenue, at $654 million, including over $179 million domestically. Meanwhile, the first movie in the Men In Black franchise, which premiered in 1997 and starred Smith alongside Tommy Lee Jones, brought in $589.4 million worldwide.

Hancock (2008)

Hancock, the superhero drunk uncle that other Marvel stars might avoid at a family gathering, accumulated $629.4 million at the box office, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film at the box office in 2008. The standalone superhero flick, not backed by a comic book or TV hero, featured Will Smith as an alcoholic superhero who reluctantly fights crime and leaves carnage in his wake.

I am Legend (2007)

In the 2000s, Smith ruled the box office, delivering consecutive blockbuster hits. This dystopian film, which saw Will Smith as a biologist and one of the few survivors of a strange plague, brought in a colossal $585.4 million at the box office. We’re still waiting on the sequel.

Men In Black 2 (2002)

The second instalment in the popular Men In Black franchise underperformed at the box office compared to the prequel and sequel. However, it still generated an impressive $445.1 million in box office revenue.

