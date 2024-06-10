Loki is one of Marvel’s most loved web series. The show features Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius, and Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains. The first season dropped in 2021 and received excellent reviews. Just like season 1, the second season, which was released in 2023, also received a fantastic response.

Loki is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It continues the story of the God of Mischief who escaped with the Tesseract during The Avengers attack in 2012, when Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and others travelled back in time. The team that came together to give such an outstanding series consisted of Michael Waldron, Kate Herron, Kevin R Wright, and others.

God Loki. All episodes of #Loki Season 2 are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zkL4nBbJZx — Loki (@LokiOfficial) November 13, 2023

Kevin R Wright worked as the show’s Executive Producer. Wright worked along with Michael Waldron to present the initial ideas for the Loki series to Kevin Feige and others. He has worked with the Marvel Studios for ten years. Now, Wright has decided to say goodbye to his association with Marvel Studios and focus on something else.

Loki EP Kevin R Wright On Leaving Marvel & Disney

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement, Kevin R Wright said, “I am incredibly proud of my contributions to the MCU and thankful for my time at Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company. The industry has changed dramatically during my near decade with the company, and I can no longer ignore my desire to independently produce original films and television. I extend my love and gratitude to everyone at Marvel Studios.”

Is it too late? Start streaming Episode 5 of #Loki Season 2 now on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yQLnaIGkXO — Loki (@LokiOfficial) November 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series got an emotional conclusion in season 2. Even though it’s a gratifying end, the makers have left the possibility of telling more stories. But it all depends on Kevin Feige and Michael Waldon. The MCU series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong and Ke Huy Quan.

