After Glen Powell delivered a steamy rom-com opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, he became a heartthrob. Even though his recent role in Hitman has garnered significant acclaim, he continues to do wonders in the cinematic universe. While the actor has all of his attention on his acting career, he recently opened up about his love life, admitting he isn’t rushing for romance.

During an interview with CBS Mornings, the 35-year-old actor explained, “This is a time where life is moving so fast that I don’t even know if I could bring someone into it … in a healthy way, even if I tried.”

When host Gayle King added he can try “for the right person,” Glen Powell replied, “For the right person, I think that’s right.” He also admitted that he’s not “chasing love” but remains open to it if it comes his way despite his busy schedule with upcoming movies like Twisters and more.

Powell continued talking about his love life, “If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that’s something I want. You know, it’s like — even just being with my niece and nephew today, it’s like, I want kids.”

He further expressed wanting that “phase of life, and it’s not far away.” He added, “And at the same time, I realize [that] it’s going to take a particular type of person to navigate this [lifestyle]. It’s a lot.” The actor explained how his time in the film industry helped him “realize there are new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job,” and sometimes he didn’t “understand.”

Powell continued, “So to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, to make them feel seen, to make them feel loved, when a lot of the elements around that can eat at someone’s self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff… If they’re not ready, I’m unwilling to have somebody sign up for that.”

The Hitman actor previously dated model Gigi Paris but called it quits in 2023. He was also speculated to be romantically involved with co-star Sydney Sweeney after their steamy romance in Anyone But You and off-screen chemistry. However, the duo denied the romance.

