Megan Fox is a well-known figure in Hollywood and is regarded as a sex symbol. The actress is also known for her controversial comments in interviews, and she once made the news after reportedly hanging out with Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers. A few years back, the actress shared an amusing incident about a memorable night. Scroll below for more.

Fox started her journey in the 2000s, and her best-known movies are Jennifer’s Body, Transformers, and its sequel, Transformers: Rise of the Fallen. She also starred in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and appeared in a recurring role in the popular series New Girl. Meanwhile, Blake is also a famous personality and is currently in the news for suing Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Megan Fox once told Who What Wear about an incident when she shared the table with Blake Lively and the Jonas brothers. The Jennifer’s Body actress recalled, “I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers.” She then revealed that she had multiple glasses of champagne, leading her to say some cringe-worthy things later.

Megan Fox continued, “Now I don’t drink, and this is why I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. But I’m sure I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why, but I know that I did.”

She did say some weird stuff and the video was later shared by TMZ. Fox said, “I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelganger for Alan Alda.” She also said, “I’m a man.”

On the personal front, Megan Fox announced her pregnancy a few days back. However, she and Machine Gun Kelly have parted ways. According to media reports, MGK is doing his best to win back his lady love.

