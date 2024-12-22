In a shocking revelation, adult film star Amia Miley spilled some unexpected tea during a recent podcast appearance. She claimed that Machine Gun Kelly once drank her urine during their brief romance nearly eight years ago.

The 34-year-old couldn’t help but joke that if MGK’s music career hadn’t taken off, he would have been a perfect fit for OnlyFans. Although Miley didn’t take names outright, she hinted that the mystery man was none other than Megan Fox’s current baby daddy, leaving listeners stunned by the wild confession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Onlyfans Podcast (@insideonlyfans)

Amia Miley’s Startling Confession About Machine Gun Kelly

On the December 4 episode of Inside Onlyfans, Miley alleged, “He has drank my pee.” She continued, “I don’t know what we were doing, but we got to his house and he was like, ‘Go in the shower.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t need a shower,’” she recalled from the alleged encounter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amia Miley (@amiamiley)

Although Miley initially protested, she eventually gave in. “So I did and he held out his hand and he’s like ‘OK, now pee,’” she continued. The pornstar then described how the singer allegedly cupped his hands to drink the urine, claiming that he then brought his hands to his mouth.

Miley mentioned that after the incident, no further sexual activity took place between them. She went on to add that the rocker never repeated the act after that day, likely because her urine didn’t taste great due to her “party girl” lifestyle. “So maybe he didn’t like the taste,” Miley said.

Amia Miley On How She Met Machine Gun Kelly

The popular adult entertainer recounted meeting the MGK, whom she described as emotionally unstable, after he reached out to her via Instagram and invited her for a coffee date. The duo had a casual relationship for a few months, which included an invitation to his residency in Las Vegas, indicating that their connection started around 2017.

However, the two reportedly clashed frequently, eventually losing their relationship. “It was just weird the whole time,” she said. “I liked him in phases. He has like 30 different personalities. You never know which person you’re getting in this minute and that was hard to deal with.”

Miley described him as capable of being grounded, understanding, and introspective but also prone to displaying the opposite traits at the same moment. She revealed that they reconnected a few years ago, suggesting that this interaction might have coincided with his relationship with Megan Fox. However, she chose not to elaborate on the details of their recent encounter.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Every Superman Movie Ranked: From Christopher Reeve’s DC Blockbuster To Zack Snyder & Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News