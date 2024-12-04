The internet is a crazy place, and information now comes easily to people who have access. Recently, the news of OnlyFans star Scarlet Vas’ pregnancy has taken the internet by storm. She announced the terrific news a few months back, but it has been trending only now. Vas drew attention because she is pregnant with the child of her stepbrother, Tayo Ricci. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Scarlet featured on the Australian show Neughbours before starting on the adult entertainment website. They got married in September last year in the picturesque location of Greece. According to reports, they met for the first time when they were 13 years old. Last month, while speaking to news.com.au, Vas revealed that their families knew each other and introduced them; hence, the couple knew each other for a long time.

Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci went viral in 2021 when they revealed their romance in a video titled, “I fell in love with my bf’s best friend… who happens to be my step bro,” as per NYPost. In last month’s interview, Scarlet opened up about her relationship with Tayo and how she handles criticisms of their relationship.

Vas said, “Honestly, it doesn’t affect us because we have each other. I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining.” The OnlyFans star revealed that they had been together for 10 years, and she also shared about the popularity they gained as content creators.

Scarlet added, “We didn’t realize ‘step sibling’ content was so popular, maybe because it’s rare? But I’ve realized through sharing our story that everyone loves it.” She also quipped, “We do spark controversy, I know that.” Vas also stressed that she and Tayo are not blood-related. They shared the pregnancy news jointly in September, and here’s what the netizens think about it-

Many recalled similarities between the couple’s situation and the shows Gossip Girl and Teen Mom, as one wrote, “Straight from the tv series. Xoxo, gossip girl.”

Another chimed in, “so if their parents has a kid they both gonna share a sibling 😐 this reminds of Gossip Girl with Lily, Rufus love child Scott who is Dan, Serena brother.”

Followed by one saying, “That’s what happened to Caitlyn and Tyler from teen mom. They’ve been dating since middle school then in high school her mom and his dad got together and were COMPLETELY toxic.”

A netizen stated, “We live in the dumbest time line..”

Another wrote, “Took that play taboo a lil too far didn’t they.”

One explained, “So I had to read that. They were besties/lovers and theirs folks got together after. I blame the parents for that glass cage of confusion.”

And one labeled it “crazy.”

They captioned the post, “Baby Ricci 🤍 Our Christmas Miracle.” Check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayo Ricci (@tayoricci)

