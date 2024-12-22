Superman and Krypto officially took off with the first teaser trailer for James Gunn’s Superman, the inaugural entry in the all-new DC Universe. Donning the red cape for the first time is David Corenswet, whose transformation into the Action Comics hero has reignited excitement. As Superman’s legacy continues to reach higher layers in the sky, we look back at all the live-action Superman movies that have shaped the character’s cinematic history and, in a way, the superhero genre altogether.

From Christopher Reeve’s beloved portrayal to Henry Cavill’s modern take, these films have solidified Superman’s place as a cultural phenomenon, transcending him beyond the pages of comic books. The following list focuses exclusively on solo outings for the Man of Steel, excluding animated features or team-ups with crime-fighting leagues — or the Gotham-based “bat” vigilante billionaire whose mother coincidentally shares the name with Clark Kent.

7. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

The return of Superman in The Quest for Peace, the fourth installment in the original franchise, failed to recapture the magic of earlier installments, repeatedly reminding viewers of the franchise’s decline since Superman III. Though ambitious with its anti-nuclear message, the story fell flat due to a lackluster execution. Critically panned, the film featured nonsensical elements like Superman’s newfound ability to manipulate time and a poorly written antagonist in Nuclear Man. Directed by Sidney J. Furie, the infamous chapter caused massive financial losses and closed the doors on a planned fifth film with Christopher Reeve, keeping Clark Kent outside silver screens for nearly two decades. With subpar visual effects and an unserious tone, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace remains a cautionary tale of how excessive ambition can derail even the most iconic franchises.

6. Superman III (1983)

Following the immense success of the first two films, Superman III marked a noticeable departure from the franchise’s earlier triumphs. However, some of that could be attributed to the ongoing competition in science-fiction, as movies such as Blade Runner, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones were successfully catering to the audiences’ desires. This entry shifted to a more comedic and kids-friendly tone and paired Superman with a villainous computer programmer, Gus Gorman. The forced humor detracted from the story’s overall impact. A subplot involving Superman turning evil temporarily brought intrigue but lacked the depth to make it truly memorable. While the underwhelming effects and inconsistent pacing contributed to its lukewarm reception, the returning director, Richard Lester, also took some heat.

5. Superman II (1980)

Regarded as a worthy successor to the groundbreaking first film, Superman II elevated the stakes with the arrival of three formidable Kryptonian villains led by General Zod (Terence Stamp). Unlike the later sequels, this installment retained much of the charm of its predecessor. Memorable moments like Superman’s willingness to surrender his powers to live as a human gave the story emotional weight, while the epic confrontations in Metropolis showcased its action potential. Despite its success, the film suffered from behind-the-scenes clashes, with Richard Donner being replaced midway through production by Richard Lester, somewhat splitting the fanbase. Though entertaining, the theatrical version lacked the cohesiveness Donner had initially envisioned.

4. Superman Returns (2006)

Released shortly after Christopher Reeve’s passing, Superman Returns was conceived as a heartwarming homage that sought to continue the legacy of the original series, concluding it on a positive note. Directed by X-Men franchise’s Bryan Singer, the Superman Returns reintroduced Superman through Brandon Routh, whose uncanny facial and physical resemblance to Reeve brought a sense of nostalgia, breathing fresh air inside what many were undiscerning to be a dead horse. Picking up where Superman II left off — despite the events during the infamous final entries — Superman Returns marked the hero’s return to Earth after years of exile. While its quirky humor and slower pacing divided fans, some appreciated it for its reverence toward the franchise’s origins.

3. Man of Steel (2013)

Zack Snyder redefined Superman for a modern audience with his Man of Steel, delivering a flawed, bit darker, and more grounded version of Kal-El. As the DC Extended Universe launchpad, the film presented a brutal reimagining of Superman’s origin story, from Krypton’s destruction to his confrontation with General Zod (Michael Shannon). Snyder’s vast scale, previously captured in Watchmen, extended to every aspect, from the sprawling landscapes of Kansas to the chaos of Metropolis. Co-written by Christopher Nolan, fresh off his Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel balanced superhero spectacle with introspective storytelling. Moreover, it also set off the career of Henry Cavill to unprecedented territories, quickly turning him into a fan-favorite. Although The Witcher actor only appeared in one solo outing, his portrayal had such a profound impact that fans clamor for his return to DC Studios to this day.

2. Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006)

Before the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign came the fight from fans of Richard Donner when their long-lasting struggle to witness his original vision for Superman II finally paid off after a quarter century. This alternate cut restored scenes edited in the post or removed altogether due to studio interference, offering a more tonally consistent sequel. Donner’s version expanded the emotional depth of Superman’s struggles and elevated his epic confrontation with General Zod. For many fans, this cut reclaims its place as the definitive sophomore successor to the original Superman, cementing Donner’s influence on the franchise.

1. Superman: The Movie (1978)

Superman: The Movie remains a pioneering work in the superhero genre, delivering the definitive origin story of Kal-El as he grows from Krypton’s last son into Earth’s savior. The film follows Clark Kent’s journey from Smallville to Metropolis, where he faces his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor (General Hackman), in an unforgettable battle of wits and action. Directed by Richard Donner, Superman is widely considered the first true superhero blockbuster, shaping the structure of the genre for decades to come. Its groundbreaking effects, heartfelt story, and iconic performances — especially Christopher Reeve’s portrayal — made Superman an icon of peace and motivation. John Williams’ legendary score and the line, “It’s a bird, it’s a plane,” remain forever etched in cinema history.

