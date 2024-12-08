Did you know that Clark Kent did the impossible? He made his sneaky appearances in Marvel comics starting way back in 1976. He’s the mild-mannered reporter, but this time, he’s working at a “great Metropolitan newspaper,” not The Daily Planet.

This fun Easter egg first appeared in X-Men #98, where not only did Kent show up, but Lois Lane and even Stan Lee made cameo appearances at a party. Talk about a crossover that wasn’t official! From then on, Clark Kent popped up a few more times, always hanging around during press conferences, TV shows, or at events where superheroes and mutants were making a scene. His most memorable moments? One time, he bumped into Thor at S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters and almost recognized him; another, he shared a dance with She-Hulk in Avengers #325. Oh, and let’s not forget the time Ghost Rider had to rescue him.

What’s interesting is that Marvel’s Clark Kent wasn’t just some random background character – he had connections. He was pals with Joe Robertson, the editor at The Daily Bugle. Kent even visited him occasionally, making it clear that this wasn’t just some gag but a playful, running nod for comic fans to catch.

Chris Claremont, the Marvel writer who first brought this Clark Kent to life, explained it all started as a “sight gag” – something lighthearted and fun. Along with artists Dave Cockrum and John Byrne, they wanted to slip in something that would make fans smile. “It was a spitball,” Claremont recalled. He added that, at the time, it was all about sneaking in moments that would be fun for readers while avoiding trouble with corporate lawyers. They didn’t focus too much on making him an actual character, which meant they could get away with it.

Kent’s appearances were all about quick flashes of recognition. He wasn’t the focus but a fun Easter egg for those in the know. For the casual reader, he was just a reporter at a Metropolitan newspaper, with no specifics on which one. But for the sharp-eyed fans, it was clear: this was Clark Kent, hiding in plain sight.

Despite all the behind-the-scenes secrecy, Marvel kept things light and playful, never taking it too far. Claremont made sure that Kent’s appearances never crossed the line. He knew that if they did, Marvel could’ve faced legal headaches from DC. But as Claremont said, the big corporations didn’t pay much attention to these small moments back in the day.

The last known appearance of this Clark Kent was in 2006 in Fantastic Four, where he showed up at a crash site in Oklahoma. As time passed, the joke became part of comic lore, a nod to the real fans. Claremont summed it up best: “If you were a little more hip, a little more aware, a little more on the ball, you could spot the various visual tropes… and realize that perhaps we were suggesting something deeper.”

So, there you have it. Marvel’s Clark Kent might not be flying through the sky or saving the day, but he’s deft his mark in the Marvel Universe.

