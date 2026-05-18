The high-budget devotional drama Krishnavataram Part 1 is showcasing a decent trajectory at the domestic box office. After suffering a disastrously slow start on its opening day, the film has managed to witness a very good jump at the box office. As per the latest numbers, the film has crossed the 20 crore mark at the box office with its net collection in India.

The devotional epic recorded an explosive surge on its second Sunday. In fact, the collections for the second Sunday witnessed an astronomical jump of 661% higher than its opening day numbers! However, despite this spectacular weekend jump, the ultimate verdict remains dicey.

Krishnavataram Box Office Day 11

On the 11th day, the second Sunday, Krishnavataram Part 1 earned 3.2 crore at the box office, with an occupancy of 37% over 1984 shows. This is a jump of over 92% jump in the last 24 hours. However, it is almost 7 times more than the opening day collection of 42 lakh.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of the devotional film (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 13.52 crore

Day 9: 1.2 crore

Day 10: 2.30 crore

Day 11: 3.2 crore

Total: 20.22 crore

Krishnavataram Part 1 is mounted on an ambitious budget of 60 crore. With the total domestic net collection currently at 20.22 crores, the film has managed only 33.7% budget recovery after its second weekend. With a massive 40 crore still left to recover, the film is far off from the success mark!

Enters Top 10 Bollywood Grossers of 2026

The saving grace in this battle is that the film’s steady second weekend has pushed it into the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 in Bollywood. It stands as the 8th highest-grossing film of the year, but might not hold the position for long.

Starring Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan, the starrer opened to positive reviews worldwide and has been constantly receiving support from the audience. In a powerful move, the movie was announced tax-free in UP by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. Conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, Krishnavataram Part 1 Hridayam is earning decent in the theaters.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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