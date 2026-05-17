Kollywood star Suriya is setting the global box office on fire with his latest high-octane actioner, Karuppu! After a lot of confusion with its opening shows, the film still managed to open big and has maintained an exceptional momentum on Day 2. While the domestic numbers are performing steadily, it is the international market that is rewriting history for the actor.

As per the latest worldwide box office reports coming in for Day 2, Suriya is right on the verge of hitting a massive personal milestone. The film has performed so phenomenally well in the international circuits that it is now just 2 crore away from becoming Suriya’s number 1 overseas film in terms of collection in the post-COVID era.

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Collection

Karuppu stands at a massive 70.78 crore gross collection worldwide, with 24 crore gross collection from the overseas market. Suriya’s number 1 overseas performer post-COVID is Retro, which earned 26 crore gross collection overseas in its lifetime.

In just 2 days of its theatrical run, Karuppu has already amassed a staggering 24 crore gross from overseas markets alone. With just a tiny gap of 2 crores left to bridge, the film is practically guaranteed to dethrone Retro by the time Sunday numbers arrive, making it Suriya’s highest post-pandemic overseas grosser in record time.

Karuppu is now the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film globally in 2026. It has comfortably sailed past Love Insurance Kompany and is all set to surpass Youth by the weekend.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide)

Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Karuppu: 70.78 crore Love Insurance Kompany : 61.92 crore

Karuppu Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 39.65 crore

India Gross Collection: 46.78 crore

Budget: 130 crore

Budget Recovery: 30%

Overseas Gross Collection: 24 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 70.78 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2026 here.

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