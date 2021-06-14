Kareena Kapoor Khan is a trendsetter in Bollywood. She was the first actress to begin the size zero fad in the country. She lost several ounces of fat for the 2008 film Tashan. Her skinny version made quite a buzz at that time but her now husband Saif Ali Khan have a different opinion about her size zero transformation.

Advertisement

Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of Tashan. The two tied the knot in 2012 after dating for some time. They welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016 and welcomed their second child in February 2021. When Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, she revealed Saif’s reaction.

Advertisement

During a chat show, as reported by IBTimes, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I think he was very excited. I think the best compliment is that every day when he sees me, he’s like, ‘I love you more when you’re pregnant. And I think you should just continuously be pregnant and I was like, ‘Oh God, no!’.”

Talking about Saif’s choice, Bebo further revealed, “My husband always tells me, ‘I don’t like size zero’, he likes the more curvy, rounded kind of women, the typical Indian, Kamasutra-ish kind of woman.”

Back in 2009, Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke about the size zero fad at that time. She said, “I think in India, size zero means being slim. Every girl wants to be really slim and I think I am quite slim. India’s size zero is associated with me and I am proud of that.”

ON the work front, the Bebo of Bollywood is now all set to return to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan will be playing the role of Forrest Gump and will be directed by Advait Chandan. Initially, the film was supposed to be released in December 2020 but it was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor’s Emotional Tribute To The Late Actor Will Leave You Heartbroken

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube