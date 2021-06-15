When Kangana Ranaut & Ashwini Iyer Tiwari Were Teased For 'Accidentally' Wearing The Same Saree To Meet PM Modi

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday recalled the time she and “Panga” director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wore the same saree when they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Kangana posted a throwback picture on an Instagram story. In the image, the actress and Ashwiny are seen standing next to PM Modi dressed in bottle green sarees.

“Throwback to when we met honourable Prime Minister, was funny that my friend @ashwinyiyertiwari and I chose the same sari for the occasion… everyone was teasing us about it,” Kangana Ranaut wrote as caption.

Advertisement

The photograph also features Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Nitesh Tiwary, Rajkumar Hirani and Ayan Mukerji apart from Kangana Ranaut and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Kangana indeed looked simply beautiful in the green coloured saree which she paired with silver contrasting round neck blouse. Whereas Ashwini Iyer Tiwari paired the same saree with a similar green coloured blouse. Both the ladies looked stunning.

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the film “Thalaivi”. The film’s release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is also part of the films “Tejas” and “Dhaakad”, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled “Tiku Weds Sheru”.

Must Read: Bobby Deol’s Shirtless Avatar Makes Pakistani Cricketer Azhar Mahmood’s Wife Crazy; Bowler Drops A ‘Googly’ Comment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube