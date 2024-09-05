After making the international audience groove to his songs, Diljit Dosanjh is heading out for an India tour. The Punjabi superstar, whose Dil-Luminati shows have been sold out in the US and Canada, has announced that he will be touring across ten cities in the country.

The announcement has gotten fans excited, as Diljit is a hot property right now. He has gained global recognition with his performances at events like Coachella and appearances on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour: Cities and Dates

Diljit announced the tour on social media on Wednesday, confirming that he will be hitting the road to perform in 10 cities between October and December this year. The Dil-Luminati India tour will begin in Delhi on October 26 and conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

Here is the complete schedule:

Delhi: October 26

Hyderabad: November 15

Ahmedabad: November 17

Lucknow: November 22

Pune: November 24

Kolkata: November 30

Bengaluru: December 6

Indore: December 8

Chandigarh: December 14

Guwahati: December 29

The concert venues in different cities are yet to be confirmed. Announcing the dates on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24 🪷 Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro 😎 AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA 🫶🏽”. The post met with a thunderous response from fans who flooded the comment section to express their excitement.

How do you get Tickets for the Dil-Luminati Tour?

Tickets for the shows will be available on Zomato Live. A pre-sale will be held for HDFC Bank Pixel cardholders on September 10 at 12 p.m. The general tickets will go on sale beginning September 12 at 1 p.m.

The Dil-Luminati tour has seen phenomenal success in the US and Canada, with Diljit being greeted on stage by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his Toronto convert. The singer is currently performing the European leg of the tour, where he continues to make waves with sold-out shows. Meanwhile, he has also announced a concert in Abu Dhabi, set to take place on November 9.

