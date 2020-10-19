Actor Arjun Mathur, who is best known for his role in Made in Heaven, has turned a year older on Sunday.

Advertisement

He is currently staying at a resort in a small village, Pavana Nagar, near Lonavala to celebrate his special day.

Advertisement

Arjun recently made his headlines when he was nominated for an International Emmy Award at the upcoming 2020 edition of the global gala. He made the cut in the Best Performance By An Actor list for his role of the gay wedding planner Karan Mehra in the web series “Made In Heaven”.

On celebrating his birthday and the huge achievement, Karan said: “I am humbled and still under a little shock about bagging a nomination at the International Emmys. I thought my birthday would be a good occasion to drive to Pavana to celebrate both. It is going to be a short trip and a much-needed break too. I am really looking forward to having a fun time.”

Arjun was last seen in “Gone Game”, a web show, which he shot at home during the ongoing pandemic.

Previously, “Made in Heaven” star Arjun Mathur says Sidharth Malhotra is not a good actor. Arjun expressed his views when he appeared on “By Invite Only” with “Sacred Games” star Kubbra Sait, read a statement.

On a lighter vein, Arjun was asked to name the most overrated actor of the industry and he said: “I don’t think Sidharth Malhotra is a good actor”.

Kubbra called “Sanju” and “The Accidental Prime Minister” overrated films. To this, Arjun, who was seen as Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the film, added: “I got hate for ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ and I hate myself for doing that.”

Arjun was lauded for his portrayal of a homosexual character in Amazon Prime web series “Made In Heaven“. The show, by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, touches upon issues like infidelity and struggles gay people face in India. The second season is already underworks.

Must Read: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma Fans Beg For Season 2 As Mishbir Bids Goodbye!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube