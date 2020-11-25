Imran Khan recently grabbed all the headlines when his friend Akshay Oberoi revealed that the Luck actor has quit acting. What he was also in the news for last year, was his alleged separation from his wife, Avantika Malik. Malik has been very active on social media and is known for sharing cryptic post ever since the news of split hit the prime time. Avantika has now shared a note on healing and how it only happens by feeling. Below is all you need to know about the same.

After spending years together and what looked like a perfect marriage, Imran and Avantika allegedly parted ways back in May 2019. The news made it to the top headlines, and it was even said that Malik has moved out of the house. There were reports that that the two were soon heading for a legal divorce. While the couple was tight-lipped about the same, Avantika’s mother Vandana Malik had dismissed these rumours.

Sharing a cryptic post yet again is Avantika Malik. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a note. The note talks about healing and how it is done. It stresses on the fact that smoking, drinking or sleeping away. She added how we need to sit with it rather than avoiding.

In the note, Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik wrote, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f*cking it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” She further added a GIF on the post that read, “I am healing.”

Meanwhile, a few months back, Avantika Malik’s post, which also featured her daughter was said as a hint towards her mending her relationship with Imran Khan. Sharing a monochrome picture of her daughter Imara kissing her cheek, she wrote, “I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.’ – Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign… Magic!!”

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were in a relationship for many years before they took the nuptial plunge in 2011.

