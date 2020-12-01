Christopher Nolan directed sci-fi Tenet is all set to release in India on Dec 4. The D-Day is extremely close and the excitement among fans is unparalleled.

Just yesterday we had reported to you how the film has got an excellent response in early advance booking. As per the reports it sold around 25k tickets in the weekend gone by and most of them were for IMAX shows. The early sales of Tenet are on par or better than that of Bollywood big films like Baaghi 3 & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior this year. Although that doesn’t mean the film will do that kind of business because the screening is not on par with these films.

Tenet had released worldwide in August and September but due to extended lockdown in India, it was delayed. The film has done $358 million approx business so far and it has all eyes of Indian exhibitors now. The Hollywood biggie is being awaited by cinema lovers in India for a long time now and it’ll be expected to bring them back to theatres.

So here we are to ask you how much you are waiting for Tenet. And most importantly will you watch the film in cinemas this weekend? Share your thoughts with us in the poll below.

The international cast of Tenet includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The film will release in Indian cinemas in various languages i.e. English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia recently revealed that she was initially hesitant to be part of Tenet. However, being a part of the big-budget Hollywood film has instilled a new sense of confidence and belief in her and her craft.

“My process of working is fear and nervousness. I don’t know how the process unfolds after that,” Dimple told IANS, adding that she then relies on her “instinct and the director completely”.

“My takeaway (after working in the film) is a hell of a lot. It has completely changed my mental make-up. It has made me more confident, wanting to do better roles, work more and made me more positive. It has made me believe in myself finally — Nolan ke saath kaam kiya hai (have worked with Nolan)! It is a beautiful dream that has come true,” she added.

