Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train is becoming one of the most star-studded trains ever, haha! For all those who did not get our joke, we are talking about the actor’s upcoming film of the same name. Recently we revealed that Lady Gaga had bagged a role in the film. Now we hear that veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada has joined the cast.

Advertisement

The cast which already had names like Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji gets a new member in the team. Continue reading further for all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in Deadline, Veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada is set to join the A-list ensemble of the Sony action pic Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Hobbs & Shaw helmer David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

Hiroyuki Sanada recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for Netflix and just wrapped shooting James Wan- and Todd Garner-produced fantasy action film Mortal Kombat. He next will appear in Andrew Levitas’ Minamata, opposite Johnny Depp. His other credits include HBO’s Westworld, Avengers: Endgame and Foreign Language Film Oscar nominee The Twilight Samurai.

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing, and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Plot details are vague, and it is unknown who Hiroyuki Sanada will be playing. He is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Entertainment and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.

The news of Lady Gaga stepping in the cast of Bullet Train sure did raise the curiosity of all fans. Talking about her role in the film, which came Thus far, Gaga’s role is unknown. But it certainly sounds like the film will open up a brand new acting genre for the triple threat, who has already scored a Golden Globe for the spooky series American Horror Story: Hotel and an Oscar nod for the drama A Star Is Born.

Well, how excited are you for Bullet Train after the addition of Hiroyuki Sanada in the cast?

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Proves His Versatility By Taking Up A New Role For Co-Actor Hayley Atwell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube