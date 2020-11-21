Brad Pitt is making headlines yet again, this time not with ex-wife Angelina Jolie but with singer turned actress Lady Gaga. Before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you that Gaga is all set to board the Bullet Train with Pitt.

Advertisement

From Bradley Cooper to Brad Pitt, the singer-turned-actress really knows how to pick a leading man! Well, continue reading further to get all the details about this new addition in the star cast.

Advertisement

According to reports in E! News, Lady Gaga is in talks to join Brad Pitt in the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train. No deal has been made yet, and negotiations are still in the early stages. But we have already gotten excited to witness the magic of Gaga and Pitt on the silver screen.

Based on Kotaro Isaka’s book Maria Beetle, the film is about five assassins who find themselves on a train under mysterious circumstances. Thus far, Lady Gaga’s role is unknown, but it certainly sounds like the film will open up a brand new acting genre for the triple threat, who has already scored a Golden Globe for the spooky series American Horror Story: Hotel and an Oscar nod for the drama A Star Is Born.

Apart from Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt, Bullet Train’s cast also includes big names like Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji. We are sure that this train is going to take all its viewers on one heck of a ride.

Recently, Gaga has focused primarily on music. She released her album Chromatica in May, which boasts singles like Stupid Love and Rain On Me, which features Ariana Grande. Though the Born This Way singer planned on embarking on a concert tour this summer, it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Lady Gaga initially sang her way into fans’ hearts, the star said that acting was her first love. “I couldn’t make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning,” the singer told at the A Star Is Born premiere in 2018. “I never got a job.” Gaga also shared that it was Cooper, who also directed A Star Is Born and is, coincidentally, a good friend of Pitt, who brought out the actress in her.

Are you excited to see Gaga getting on this Bullet Train?

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 Gets New Writers, To Retain R-Rated Certificate, Might Get New Director – New Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube