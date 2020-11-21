Not all marriages are meant to have a happy ending. The sooner a couple realizes this, the less bitter their separation is. Something similar happened with Orlando Bloom and ex-wife Miranda Kerr. She is grateful that Orlando has moved on with Katy Perry and is a happy man now.

The former couple shares a nine-year-old son Flynn, and Miranda says that Orlando being so happy Katy, helps make him a better dad to their son. Now, isn’t this a very cool thing to say? Continue reading further to hear what the model has to say.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Nov. 20, where the host called Miranda Kerr “rad” for how she and Orlando Bloo deal with their blended families. “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone who makes his heart so happy. Because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy mother and a happy father, it’s just the most important thing,” Miranda admitted.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr wed in 2010 and split three years later. She met Snapchat’s billionaire CEO, Evan Spiegel, at a Louis Vuitton party in 2015 and the couple became engaged the following year. The lovebirds tied the knot on May 27, 2017, in an intimate wedding in the backyard of their $16 million Brentwood home. In 2018, Miranda and Evan welcomed their son Hart, and the following year she gave birth to his little brother Myles. Katy and Orlando met at a Golden Globes party in 2016 and became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I’m so grateful I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other,” Miranda explained. “And when it comes to special occasions, when we have to be together, we work it out, so we have compromises that we work out together for like, what is the best for our whole family.”

“But we really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that that’s the most important thing at the end of the day,” Miranda Kerr revealed. Flynn now has two little brothers with his mom and a baby sister with his dad and Katy, after the Only Love singer gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on Aug. 26, 2020. Check out the video below:

Now that is what we call a happy family, isn’t it? What are your thoughts about Miranda’s statements?

