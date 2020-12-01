Marvel has revealed that Thanos is considered to be the last of the ancient race, leaving us to speculate his connections to the Eternals. Even prior to Thanos making his proper MCU debut, his presence loomed large over the universe as he sought to collect all six Infinity stones for his personal use.

His character was teased by Marvel in many early movies. But it was only 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War that we get to see him in the spotlight. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw how Thanos met his end in a very definitive way but fans still wonder if he would appear again in phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the report published by The Direct, one section of an interactive MCU exhibit, the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. features new information on Thanos’ background and how it connected to the Eternals. The Direct was able to visit and preview Toronto’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. prior to its COVID-19 caused closing this month. It reads, “Thanos’ origin is said to be on Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, making him a Titanian in nature. It is rumoured however that Thanos is the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as ‘The Eternals’.”

We aren’t sure if Thanos will be reappearing in phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe but he will likely to be referenced. Marvel hasn’t revealed about the shocking event that pulled Eternals out of shadows, let’s see what we get to see in the upcoming films? What’s your take on this? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

