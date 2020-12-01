South Korean boy band BTS is now going places that very few bands have achieved. K-pop band has now claimed the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The lead single Life Goes On from their recently released album BE (Deluxe edition) featured at the top spot on the chart.

Back in September, the South Korean band released the single Dynamite, from the album BE, reached the No.1 spot earning their first lead in the process. The song was band’s first full-length English single.

According to Billboard, BTS is the first group to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs. While other five songs from the eight-track album ‘BE’ also found their place on the Hot 100 chart with “Blue & Grey” on No.13, “Stay” on No.22, “Fly To My Room” on No 69, followed by “Telepathy” on No. 70 and “Dis-ease” on No 72.

Reportedly, K-Pop band took nearly two years and six months to stake their claim over the No.1 position. Their race to the top began with ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ in June 2018, followed by ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

The last group to top the Billboard 200 with five consecutive albums was The Beatles. The band hit the No. 1 spot five times between July 30, 1966, and December 28, 1968. The Beatles also hold the record for a group to earn five No. 1 positions in just under one year and five months.

BTS also shared a video on Twitter wherein they can be seen screaming with joy after news broke. Watch the video below:

Following which, fans of the band, BTS Army as they would like to call themselves, have flooded the social media with happy tweets. One user wrote, “Happiness look so good on them,” while another user wrote, “with our yoongi hyung, AAAAAAA THEY ARE COMPLETE AGAIN, I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS, GLAD TO SEE YOU YOONGI HYUNG”

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after the news broke.

Recently, BTS also earned their first mainstream Emmy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for Dynamite. They were previously nominated for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for the song ‘Love Yourself: Tear’

The 63rd Grammy Awards event is scheduled to be held on January 31 2021.

