After taking a break for over six months owing to the coronavirus pandemic, many films began production in the last quarter of 2020. Many stars including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and others are now on sets completing their prior commitments. While Ajay was currently busy with the shoot of MayDay, we now have some details about Chanakya.

Announced quite a while back, Chanakya stars Ajay as the titular character who was the royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor, Chandragupta. Writer- lyricist, Manoj Muntashir has now revealed that the film is not shelved but has suffered delay because of the pandemic. He also shed light on when the film is likely to go on floors. Read it all below.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Manoj Muntashir assured all that the Ajay Devgn starrer will definitely commence shooting and too by the end of the year. He said, “Chanakya has been delayed due to the pandemic. Ajay only resumed filming in November and will wrap up his prior commitments before working on this. We should roll in the last quarter of 2021.”

Talking further about Neeraj Panday’s directorial venture, Manoj Muntashir revealed that Chanakya requires Devgn to sport a bald look. Owing to this, it isn’t possible for the actor to juggle its shoot between other films. Manoj said, “Ajay has to go bald for the film. There are several dramatic points relating to his character. When I write the script, I make notes about his hair, clothes and accessories.”

Muntashir added that the film is too precious to be put on the back-burner.

Apart from Chanakya and MayDay, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

